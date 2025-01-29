Small-cap stock below ₹50: Rushil Decor jumps 6.5% after Q3 results 2025

Multibagger Penny Stock: Shares of Rushil Decor, one of the leading suppliers of eco-friendly, sustainable MDF boards, laminates, and plywood, climbed 6.5% in today's intraday trade, January 29, reaching ₹29.17 apiece. Today's rally also snapped the stock's seven-day losing streak.

The rebound in the stock came after the company released its December quarter numbers. Although the results were modest, growth in exports of both MDF and laminates has lifted investor optimism.

The company reported revenue of ₹211 crore, reflecting a YoY decline of 0.7% and an 8.1% drop on a QoQ basis. The profit after tax stood at ₹11.5 crore, marking a slight 1% increase compared to ₹11.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from its MDF division, which accounts for 73% of total revenue, came in at ₹154 crore, compared to ₹158 crore in Q3FY24. The revenue from laminates stood at ₹48 crore, reflecting a 12.5% YoY decline.

In the MDF export market, the company recorded a volume of 21,372 CBM, reflecting a 38.2% increase. In contrast, the Indian MDF market saw a volume of 43,428 CBM, declining by 13.9%. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) MDF plant operated at 91% capacity, leading to an overall capacity utilization of 89% for the MDF division in Q3.

In the laminates segment, the export market saw a volume of 513,239 sheets, marking a 13.8% increase, though price realization declined by 9.3% to ₹684 per sheet. The Indian laminates market, however, reported a volume of 255,170 sheets, down 10.8%, with price realization at ₹528 per sheet, a 1.9% decline. Overall, capacity utilization for laminates in Q3 FY25 stood at 83%.

Growth expansion plans Rushil Decor is actively expanding its manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its market presence. The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 330,000 CBM per annum for MDF boards and 3.49 million sheets per annum for laminates.

As part of its growth strategy, it is setting up a new laminates project in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, dedicated to jumbo-sized laminates, with an annual capacity of 2.80 million sheets. Additionally, it is entering the plywood market through a 51% joint venture in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, with a production capacity of 300 boards per day.

India is the world's leading manufacturer of laminates, known for its high-quality and cost-effective production. The introduction of jumbo-sized laminates marks a significant product diversification for Rushil Decor, enabling access to key international markets, including Europe, the USA, and Australia.

Furthermore, the company is expanding the presence of its Vir brand by strengthening distribution networks across more than 56 countries, as per the company's Q3 earnings report.