Small-cap stock below ₹50 sets date to declare Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Ujjval Jauhari
Published23 May 2025, 10:57 AM IST
BCL Industries Limited Q4 results, dividend date

Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries Limited announced on the exchanges the board meeting dated set to declare Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25.

Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries Limited intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange or the BSE about Board meeting dates. The release by Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries stated that , a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29th day of May, 2025. The agenda of the Board meeting of Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries is to discuss Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025.

The board of Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries will also consider and recommend the dividend (if any) for the financial year 2024-25 during its meting on Thursday, 29th day of May, 2025

Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries also set the Internal code for prevention of Insider Trading. As per the release by BCL Industries , the ‘Trading Window’ for dealing in securities of the Company was closed on 1st April, 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results and becoming generally available to public at large.

 

BCL Industries share price movement

Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries share price opened at 40.30 on the BSE on Friday, higher than previous days closing price of 39.73. The BCL Industries share price continued trading in the green

Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries that had corrected from 52 week or 1 year high of 68.83 in September to 52 week or 1 year lows of 33 in April 2025, with correction in the broader markets . However the Small-cap stock below 50 , BCL Industries share price has been rebounding well of late

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
