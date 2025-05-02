Small-cap stock below ₹50: SME stock jumps after expansion in retail footprint

Small-cap stock below ₹50: The SME stock gained in the morning trades on Friday. The SME Stock Cellecor Gadgets announced expansion in retail footprint

Advertisement

Cellecor Gadgets expansion in Retail Footprint Small-cap stock below ₹50, the SME stock Cellecor Gadgets on Wednesday 30 April 2025 had announced expansion in retail footprint. Cellecor Gadgets, teh SME stock submitted Media Release to the National Exchange of India Ltd were it said about expanding Retail Footprint. Cellecor Gadgets said it has launched Exclusive Brand Store in Barnala, Punjab

As per the Media Release announced by Cellecor Gadgets, the launch of its new Exclusive Brand Store in Barnala, Punjab-marks another major step in its mission to bring advanced technology closer to Indian households.

The Barnala outlet is Cellecor’s eighth exclusive brand store in India, joining the expanding network of immersive retail locations previously launched by the company in Delhi, Bhopal, Mizoram, Leh Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sasaram (Bihar), and Nanded (Maharashtra)

Advertisement

The Barnala store as per the com[pany will showcase the complete Cellecor portfolio from smart TVs to home and kitchen appliances to wearables and audio devices offering customers an immersive experience through hands-on product demonstrations, personalized assistance, and early access to new launches.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012

As part of Cellecor’s growing network of exclusive stores, the current expansion plays a pivotal role in enhancing brand visibility, fostering deeper customer engagement, and strengthening the company’s offline presence. These dedicated retail spaces provide expert guidance, seamless after-sales support, and a superior shopping experience, while building lasting consumer trust

Advertisement

Cellecor Gadgets share price movement The Small-cap stock below ₹50, Cellecor Gadgets share price opened at ₹46 on the NSE on Friday. At the time of opening the SME stock Cellecor Gadgets share price was up close to 1% over the previous days clsoing price of ₹45.50 on Wednesday. The Cellecor Gadgets share price, nevertheless gained further to intraday highs of ₹46.60 , which marked gains of closer to 3% during the intraday trades for the SME Stock Cellecor Gadgets, the small cap stock below ₹50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.