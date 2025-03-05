Mint Market

Small-cap stock below ₹50 hits 5% upper circuit on bagging project worth ₹ ₹232 crore from BHEL

Welspun Specialty Solutions shares reached a 5% upper circuit on March 5 after securing an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Saloni Goel
Published5 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Welsun Specialty Solutions gained 5% after winning an order from BHEL.

Small-cap stock below 50: Welspun Specialty Solutions share price hit the 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, March 5, following an order win from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The company, engaged in the production of steel products, including stainless steel, alloy steel, and pipes and tubes, informed exchanges on Tuesday post market hours said in a filing, “Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited (WSSL) has been notified as L1 bidder by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL, Trichy) for supply of approx 4,050 tons of Stainless steel Seamless Boiler Tubes for series of Super critical Thermal Power Projects. Formal contract will be released after internal approval process at BHEL.”

The total supply contract value will be 231.77 crore, excluding GST, the company said further in the filing.

