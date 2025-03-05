Small-cap stock below ₹50 hits 5% upper circuit on bagging project worth ₹ ₹232 crore from BHEL

The company, engaged in the production of steel products, including stainless steel, alloy steel, and pipes and tubes, informed exchanges on Tuesday post market hours said in a filing, “Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited (WSSL) has been notified as L1 bidder by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL, Trichy) for supply of approx 4,050 tons of Stainless steel Seamless Boiler Tubes for series of Super critical Thermal Power Projects. Formal contract will be released after internal approval process at BHEL.”