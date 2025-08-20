Small-cap stock below ₹500 hits 20% upper circuit on THIS update. Check details

Dynamic Cables saw its shares hit the 20% upper circuit at ₹480 apiece in Wednesday’s trading session, August 20, after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, granted the company a license to manufacture high-conductivity aluminium alloy stranded conductors and thermosetting insulated armoured fire survival cables.

“The BIS license will enable us to manufacture and test high-conductivity aluminium alloy stranded conductors and thermosetting insulated armoured fire survival cables, while ensuring that the products meet the required quality standards,” the company said in its Wednesday filing.

The licenses are valid until August 9, 2026, and August 12, 2026, respectively. The company also highlighted its improved production capacity, stating that with the continuation of debottlenecking initiatives and incremental capex at the existing plant over the past six months, its capacity has risen to ₹135 crore per month from the earlier ₹100 crore.

However, the company noted that the realization of this revenue potential will depend on product mix, orders in hand, and delivery schedules, which may vary from month to month.

Wealth Creator Dynamic Cables is one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in recent years. The shares have doubled in the last two years and surged 545% over the last three years. Zooming out further, over the past five years, they have rallied from ₹24 to the current levels, delivering a stellar gain of 1,900%.

The company made its stock market debut on the BSE in 2017 and later entered the NSE in 2022. It currently has a market capitalisation of ₹2,326 crore.

About Dynamic Cables Dynamic Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, including low-voltage (LV), medium-voltage (MV), and high-voltage (HV) cables, as well as power control, instrumentation, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables, and railway signalling cables.

These products are used across diverse sectors such as power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, airports, and various other industries.

The company serves a wide customer base comprising government and private discoms, EPC contractors, industrial users, and international clients. It has also been recognised as a Two Star Export House by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

In recent years, the company has shifted its product mix toward higher-margin products, including high-voltage cables and specialty offerings. This has reduced the proportion of low-margin conductors from 20.6% in FY2018-19 to 7.4% in FY2024-25, while the share of high-tension (HT) products has increased from 34.9% to 56.72% during the same period.