Small-cap stock BlueStone Jewellery share price falls 6.5% as investors offload stake worth ₹300 crore via block deal

Bluestone Jewellery block deal: Shares of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle declined 6.5% to ₹512.80 on Tuesday, June 9, after a block deal worth around ₹300 crore was launched through the sale of up to 58 lakh shares.
According to the term sheet of the block deal, the selling shareholders include 360 One, Accel India III (Mauritius) Limited, IvyCap Ventures Trust and Iron Pillar India Fund I. The floor price for the transaction was fixed at ₹520 per share, implying a discount of around 5.4% to Bluestone's closing price of ₹549.50 on the NSE on June 8, 2026.
The base transaction comprises up to 58 lakh shares, accounting for nearly 3.8% of the company's outstanding equity capital. The deal also carries an upsize option, although details regarding the same have not yet been disclosed.
The block deal is being executed as a secondary sale by existing investors and does not involve the issuance of fresh equity shares. Consequently, Bluestone will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.
The proposed stake sale allows early investors to partially monetise their investments following the stock's strong performance since its listing.
The term sheet further states that the selling shareholders will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period, preventing any additional stake sales during that time and potentially limiting near-term supply pressure on the stock.
Bluestone reported a net profit of ₹31 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹51.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Operating revenue for the March quarter rose 48% to ₹681 crore from ₹461 crore in Q4 FY25.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, revenue from operations increased 38% to ₹2,436 crore from ₹1,770 crore in FY25. The company posted a net profit of ₹13 crore for the year, compared with a net loss of ₹222 crore in the previous financial year. Bluestone had reported its first-ever quarterly profit of ₹68.8 crore in Q3 FY26.
The online jewellery retailer, which debuted on the stock exchanges in August last year, has gained 3.5% over the past one month and around 10% in the last three months. However, the stock has declined nearly 6% over the past six months.
Bluestone touched its 52-week high of ₹793 in October 2025, while its 52-week low stood at ₹400.40 in February 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.