Small-cap stock Ceigall India jumps over 4% after receiving LOI of ₹5,300 crore | Details here

Small-cap stock Ceigall India jumped more than 4% in morning deals on the BSE on Friday, 4 September, after the company announced it had received a letter of intent (LoI) of ₹5,300 crore from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.

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Ceigall India share price opened at ₹363.60 on the BSE against its previous close of ₹348.45 and jumped 4.3% to an intraday high of ₹363.60, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session.

Ceigall India news In an exchange filing on 3 September, Ceigall India said it had received an LoI from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the development of a major common transmission system in Gujarat, worth approximately ₹5,300 crore.

According to the exchange filing, the LoI has been awarded for the “common transmission system for evacuation of power from Lakadia (Phase-II: 7.5 GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5 GW), and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1 GW) – Part-B” project. The project entails the development of a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation (AIS) along with approximately 300 km of transmission lines.

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The company said it will receive annual transmission charges of ₹608.67 crore each year over the 35-year operational period. Execution is expected to take 36 months, followed by a 35-year operational period.

Ceigall India share price trend Ceigall India share price has jumped 30% year-to-date compared to a 10% fall in the Sensex and a 12% rise in the BSE Industrials index.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹405 on 30 June this year, after hitting a 52-week low of ₹223 on 9 December.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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