Small-cap stock declares 250% interim dividend, record date. Shares rise over 5%

Multibagger small-cap stock Modison Ltd rewarded its shareholders as the company announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share, representing 250% of the face value of ₹1 per share for the Financial Year 2025-26.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has considered and declared the payment of an interim dividend of ₹2.50 (250%) per equity share of ₹1 each for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in its regulatory filing today.

The company also fixed Monday, December 8, 2025, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders. Investors seeking to benefit from this payout must ensure they hold the stock before the record date.

Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend. With a current market price of ₹150 per share, Modison’s dividend yield stands at approximately 1.7%.

Earlier, in September, the company had paid a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share. Over the past 12 months, Modison has declared an aggregate equity dividend of ₹3.50 per share.

The company has carried out only one stock split, in a 1:10 ratio in 2007, reducing its face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share, according to data from Trendlyne.

Modison share price trend The shares closed 5.20% higher in Tuesday’s trade at ₹150 apiece. In recent months, they faced sharp selling pressure, declining 15% since May 2025. While the stock appears weak in the short term, its long-term performance remains strong, trading 135% higher over the last three years and delivering a 187% return over the past five years.

From the 2020 lows of ₹22 per share, Modison has delivered a massive gain of nearly 600%, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.