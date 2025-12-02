Mint Market
Subscribe

Small-cap stock declares 250% interim dividend, record date. Shares rise over 5%

Modison Ltd declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per share for FY 2025-26, representing 250% of the face value. The record date is December 8, 2025. Despite recent selling pressure, the stock has gained 135% over three years and 600% since 2020.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Dec 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock declares 250% interim dividend, record date. Shares rise over 5%
Small-cap stock declares 250% interim dividend, record date. Shares rise over 5%(Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock Modison Ltd rewarded its shareholders as the company announced an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share, representing 250% of the face value of 1 per share for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has considered and declared the payment of an interim dividend of 2.50 (250%) per equity share of 1 each for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in its regulatory filing today.

The company also fixed Monday, December 8, 2025, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders. Investors seeking to benefit from this payout must ensure they hold the stock before the record date.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock surges 4000% in 6 years, ₹1 lakh grows to ₹41 lakh

Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend. With a current market price of 150 per share, Modison’s dividend yield stands at approximately 1.7%.

Advertisement

Earlier, in September, the company had paid a final dividend of 2 per equity share. Over the past 12 months, Modison has declared an aggregate equity dividend of 3.50 per share.

The company has carried out only one stock split, in a 1:10 ratio in 2007, reducing its face value from 10 to 1 per share, according to data from Trendlyne.

Also Read | Bata India hits 7-year low; on track for biggest yearly drop in 16 years

Modison share price trend

The shares closed 5.20% higher in Tuesday’s trade at 150 apiece. In recent months, they faced sharp selling pressure, declining 15% since May 2025. While the stock appears weak in the short term, its long-term performance remains strong, trading 135% higher over the last three years and delivering a 187% return over the past five years.

Advertisement

From the 2020 lows of 22 per share, Modison has delivered a massive gain of nearly 600%, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Also Read | Nifty 50’s 3-month rally lifts nearly half its stocks by 20–51% in 2025

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
DividendDividend StocksModisonRecord Date
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock declares 250% interim dividend, record date. Shares rise over 5%
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks