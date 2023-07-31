Small-cap stock declares issuance of 1:1 bonus shares. Details here

Small-cap stock declares issuance of 1:1 bonus shares. Details here1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: The board of directors of this steel pipe maker company has approved issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share for every one share held by the beneficiary shareholder
Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks that has declared issuance of bonus shares. The board of directors of the company on Saturday last week declared bonus shares while discussing the Q1 results 2023. The company board considered and approved bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be given for every one stock held by an eligible shareholder.
