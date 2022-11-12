Small-cap stock declares ₹9 per share dividend, record date fixed: Do you own?3 min read . 12 Nov 2022
- With a market worth of Rs. 533.85 Cr., Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the capital goods industry.
With a market worth of Rs. 533.85 Cr., Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the capital goods industry. The company Morganite Crucible (India) Limited produces and sells crucibles and related refractory products. The business sells clay graphite, carbon, and graphite crucible accessories, as well as silicon carbide crucibles. Aurangabad, India serves as the home base for Morganite Crucible (India) Limited which is a division of Morgan Advanced Materials plc. Along with the release of its Q2 results, the company also declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, 10 November 2022 have declared an Interim Dividend of ₹9.00 per equity share. The total interim dividend amounts to ₹504 lakh and will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the said shares as on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 being the Record Date fixed for the purpose."
In Q2FY23, the company declared a net sales of ₹38.85 Cr compared to ₹36.58 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 6.20%. The company reported a total income of ₹39.07 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹36.92 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 5.82%. The company reported a total expense of ₹33.87 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹29.90 Cr posted in the quarter ended September 2021, representing a YoY gain of 13.27%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹5.20 Cr compared to ₹7.01 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 25.82%. The company declared a net profit of ₹3.90 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹5.25 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 25.71%. The company’s EPS dropped to ₹6.98 per share in Q2FY23, compared to ₹9.39 apiece posted in the year-ago quarter.
The shares of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd closed on Friday at ₹953.30 apiece, down by 1.09% from the previous close of ₹963.80. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.84% and on a YTD basis, the scrip has gained 2.32% so far in 2022. In its last closing session the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, FIIs stake of 0.19%, DIIs stake of 0.02% and a public stake of 24.79%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,220.00 on (20/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹835.00 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 21.86% below the high and 14.16% above the low. For the financial year that ended March 2022 or FY22, Morganite Crucible (India) has declared a total dividend of 1080.00% amounting to ₹54 per share. At the current market price of ₹953.30 apiece, the dividend yield goes to 5.66%.
