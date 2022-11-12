Small-cap stock declares 9 per share dividend, record date fixed: Do you own?

The shares of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd closed on Friday at ₹953.30 apiece, down by 1.09% from the previous close of ₹963.80. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.84% and on a YTD basis, the scrip has gained 2.32% so far in 2022. In its last closing session the stock was seen trading below 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, FIIs stake of 0.19%, DIIs stake of 0.02% and a public stake of 24.79%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,220.00 on (20/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹835.00 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 21.86% below the high and 14.16% above the low. For the financial year that ended March 2022 or FY22, Morganite Crucible (India) has declared a total dividend of 1080.00% amounting to ₹54 per share. At the current market price of ₹953.30 apiece, the dividend yield goes to 5.66%.