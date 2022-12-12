Small-cap stock down 7% from highs. Kotak Securities sees buying opportunity

Small-cap stock IRB Infra has been under base building mode after climbing to its record high of ₹302.90 apiece levels in February 2022. However, the stock has been in uptrend after ushering in October 2022. IRB Infra share price is currently around 7 per cent away from its life-time high and Kotak Securities sees big upside in the infra stock expecting it to climb new highs in upcoming sessions. As per latest research report by Kotak Securities, IRB Infra shares may go up to ₹340 apiece levels from current price of ₹280 levels, delivering more than 20 per cent return to its shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}