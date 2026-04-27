Small-cap stock edges higher after announcement of Q4 results 2026

MIC Electronics shares rose around 3% on Monday, April 27, following its Q4FY26 results announcement.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹18.35 crore for the quarter ended March 25, 2026. Despite the loss, operational performance remained strong. Revenue increased 13.3% year-on-year to ₹51 crore, compared to ₹45 crore in the same period last year.
At the operating level, EBITDA surged 60.6% to ₹13 crore from ₹8 crore, reflecting improved efficiency and execution. EBITDA margins expanded significantly by 772 basis points to 26.2%, up from 18.5% a year ago.
The reported loss was largely due to a one-time, non-cash deferred tax adjustment. The company reversed deferred tax assets worth ₹29.3 crore related to past losses from FY18, which expired after the permissible carry-forward period under tax rules. This increased tax expenses, impacting profit after tax and earnings per share.
The company clarified that the adjustment is non-cash and does not affect its core business performance, which spans LED products, medical equipment, automobile components, and electronics trading.
MIC Electronics share price today opened at ₹40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹42.09 per share, and an intraday low of ₹39.66 apiece.
According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree said that MIC Electronics has been consolidating in a defined range between 33 and 44 over the past 8–10 weeks, reflecting a lack of directional conviction. Price action indicates equilibrium, with no clear signs of institutional accumulation so far. The absence of volume expansion on advances suggests weak participation, keeping the structure neutral.
“A decisive breakout above 44, supported by strong volume inflows, will be critical to validate any bullish move. Only then can the stock transition into a trending phase, with immediate upside potential toward 49. Until such confirmation emerges, the range-bound setup persists, and false breakouts remain a risk,” said Jain.
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