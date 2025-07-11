Small-cap stock edges higher despite stock market sell-off; here's why

Small-cap stock: Shares of Krystal Integrated Services rose by 4% on Friday after the company secured two significant contracts valued at Rs. 63.93 crore from Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (MTDC) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). According to the company in an exchange filing, these contracts will assist in further solidifying its position in the manpower services industry.

On July 8, 2025, Krystal secured a contract with MMMOCL to supply station attendants for Mumbai Metro Stations along Lines 2A, 2B, 7, 9, and for other forthcoming metro routes. The total worth of this contract is around Rs. 31.55 crore, with a duration of three years.

On July 2, 2025, the company successfully obtained a contract from MTDC to offer highly skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled manpower services at various MTDC sites throughout Maharashtra.

Like the first, this contract also spans three years and is valued at about Rs. 32.38 crore. This initiative supports MTDC’s larger objective of improving tourism infrastructure and operational efficiency within the state. Both contracts are categorized under manpower services and underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing vital urban and public services.

“These public sector project wins are testament to our trusted capabilities in delivering quality manpower and facilities services across critical infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to Maharashtra’s growing tourism and metro operations through reliable, skilled workforce deployment. Moreover, these project wins align with our broader strategic objective of strengthening our public-sector portfolio and enhancing long-term shareholder value,” said the company’s management.

Krystal Integrated Services share price today Krystal Integrated Services share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹695 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹665 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Krystal Integrated Services has broken out of a seven-week flag pattern at ₹625 with an open-low setup, indicating strong buying interest right from the start. The price action remains bullish and the structure is clearly positive, with momentum likely to carry the stock towards the ₹760 zone in the near term. The only concern is the relatively low volume during the breakout, but this can improve if follow-through buying kicks in over the next few sessions. Traders should watch for rising volumes to confirm conviction.

