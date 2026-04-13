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Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surges 15% despite weak stock market sentiment after this business update

Despite the turmoil in the stock market driven by geopolitical tensions, Enviro Infra's shares jumped nearly 15%, boosted by significant project announcements. 

Nishant Kumar
Published13 Apr 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surged 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on April 13.
Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surged 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on April 13.(Pexels)
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Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surged almost 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, April 13, defying weak stock market sentiment. Enviro Infra Engineers' share price opened at 185.05 against its previous close of 173.35 and surged as much as 14.9% to an intraday high of 199.15. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex crashed more than 2% during the session.

The stock saw strong gains after it announced receiving a letter of empanelment for the execution of two projects in Maharashtra.

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In an exchange filing on April 11, Enviro Infra said it had received Letter of Empanelments (LoEs) on April 10 for the execution of two projects worth 587.208 crore from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.

The projects, located in Pune and Nashik, are for the development of sewage treatment plants (STP) under categories I and II, covering Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). All work will be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The contracts are to be executed in 24 months.

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Enviro Infra share price trend

Enviro Infra's share price has seen solid gains in the recent past, while the equity market has been volatile due to the US-Iran war.

According to the BSE data, Enviro Infra shares have gained 31% over the last month compared to a 3% rise in the Sensex. Year-to-date, the stock is down 2% while the Sensex has lost 10%.

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The small-cap stock recently hit a 52-week low of 135 on March 9 this year after hitting a 52-week high of 306.30 on July 18 last year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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