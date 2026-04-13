Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surges 15% despite weak stock market sentiment after this business update

Small-cap stock Enviro Infra surged almost 15% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, April 13, defying weak stock market sentiment. Enviro Infra Engineers' share price opened at ₹185.05 against its previous close of ₹173.35 and surged as much as 14.9% to an intraday high of ₹199.15. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex crashed more than 2% during the session.
The stock saw strong gains after it announced receiving a letter of empanelment for the execution of two projects in Maharashtra.
In an exchange filing on April 11, Enviro Infra said it had received Letter of Empanelments (LoEs) on April 10 for the execution of two projects worth ₹587.208 crore from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.
The projects, located in Pune and Nashik, are for the development of sewage treatment plants (STP) under categories I and II, covering Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). All work will be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The contracts are to be executed in 24 months.
Enviro Infra's share price has seen solid gains in the recent past, while the equity market has been volatile due to the US-Iran war.
According to the BSE data, Enviro Infra shares have gained 31% over the last month compared to a 3% rise in the Sensex. Year-to-date, the stock is down 2% while the Sensex has lost 10%.
The small-cap stock recently hit a 52-week low of ₹135 on March 9 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹306.30 on July 18 last year.
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