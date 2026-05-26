Smallcap stock Exhicon Events jumps despite tepid trends in the Indian stock market

Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday, breaking its seven-day losing streak, amid strong buying. The smallcap stock surged as much as 4.49% to ₹479.50 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Exhicon Events share price comes despite a weak trend in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading over half a percent lower each.
Last week, Exhicon Events Media Solutions released its financial results for the financial year ended March 2026.
The company, operating across exhibitions, conventions, event infrastructure, aviation logistics, religious tourism, media and integrated business services, reported growth across revenue, profitability, reserves, and assets.
Exhicon Events Media Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of ₹40.70 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 56.54% from ₹26 crore in FY25.
The company’s total revenue from operations in FY26 grew 41.24% to ₹202.70 crore from ₹143.51 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Its reserves and surplus improved 86.42% YoY) to ₹184.76 crore, while consolidated net worth increased 72.52% YoY to ₹212.25 crore.
As part of this expansion strategy, Exhicon Events Media Solutions said it is developing and participating in multiple large-scale purpose-built event and convention infrastructure projects expected to become key growth drivers over the coming years.
Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price has fallen 12% in one month and has declined over 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 10% in six months, but has risen by 38% in one year. Exhicon Events share price has delivered multibagger returns of 215% over the past three years.
At 2:40 PM, Exhicon Events share price was trading 3.03% higher at ₹471.00 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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