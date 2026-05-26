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Smallcap stock Exhicon Events jumps despite tepid trends in the Indian stock market

Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price has fallen 12% in one month and has declined over 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 10% in six months, but has risen by 38% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published26 May 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Exhicon Events share price has delivered multibagger returns of 215% over the past three years.
Exhicon Events share price has delivered multibagger returns of 215% over the past three years.
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Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday, breaking its seven-day losing streak, amid strong buying. The smallcap stock surged as much as 4.49% to 479.50 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Exhicon Events share price comes despite a weak trend in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading over half a percent lower each.

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Last week, Exhicon Events Media Solutions released its financial results for the financial year ended March 2026.

The company, operating across exhibitions, conventions, event infrastructure, aviation logistics, religious tourism, media and integrated business services, reported growth across revenue, profitability, reserves, and assets.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of 40.70 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 56.54% from 26 crore in FY25.

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The company’s total revenue from operations in FY26 grew 41.24% to 202.70 crore from 143.51 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Its reserves and surplus improved 86.42% YoY) to 184.76 crore, while consolidated net worth increased 72.52% YoY to 212.25 crore.

As part of this expansion strategy, Exhicon Events Media Solutions said it is developing and participating in multiple large-scale purpose-built event and convention infrastructure projects expected to become key growth drivers over the coming years.

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Exhicon Events Share Price Performance

Exhicon Events Media Solutions share price has fallen 12% in one month and has declined over 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 10% in six months, but has risen by 38% in one year. Exhicon Events share price has delivered multibagger returns of 215% over the past three years.

At 2:40 PM, Exhicon Events share price was trading 3.03% higher at 471.00 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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