Markets
Under the radar smallcap stock turns multibagger in 5 weeks
Equitymaster 4 min read 31 Jul 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Summary
- With a 120% surge in 5 weeks, this Reliance-supported smallcap FMCG stock is on fire, surging 52% in the last nine days and 150% over the past five weeks.
The Budget did not spark any significant excitement in the market as the government measures were populist and prudent.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less