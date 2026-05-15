Small-cap stock Fujiyama Power hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2026; details here

Fujiyama Power share price: Small-cap stock Fujiyama Power hit its 5% upper circuit in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 15 May, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Fujiyama Power Systems shares opened at ₹286.60 against their previous close of ₹273.10 and hit their 5% upper price band of ₹286.75 during the session, boosted by a strong year-on-year (YoY) jump in the company's profit after tax (PAT) and EBITDA for Q4FY26.

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Fujiyama Power Q4 results 2026 Fujiyama's Q4FY26 PAT jumped 107.5% YoY to ₹106.3 crore, while PAT margin rose by 110 basis points to 11.8% from 10.7% YoY.

EBITDA during the quarter saw a solid jump of 116.9% YoY to ₹171.5 crore, while EBITDA margin jumped to 19% from 16.5% YoY.

Fujiyama Power's revenue from operations jumped 87.5% YoY to ₹900.8 crore.

For the full year, revenue from operations grew 72.3% YoY to ₹2,654.5 crore, EBITDA jumped 97.3% YoY to ₹490.3 crore, while margins improved to 18.5% compared to 16.1% last year.

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"The improvement in profitability reflects the benefits of higher operating scale, improved utilisation across manufacturing facilities and the increasing contribution of backwards-integrated operations," said Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Fujiyama Power.

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The company said it added over 80 distributors, 450 dealers and 30 exclusive shoppes in Q4FY26, taking its total channel partner base to more than 8,900 as of March 2026.

"The outlook for residential solar solutions remains favourable, supported by policy continuity, increasing awareness and rising demand for reliable power solutions. As we move forward, our focus will remain on expanding capacity, strengthening backward integration, improving operating efficiencies and further expanding our distribution reach," Garg said.

Fujiyama Power share price trend Shares of the electrical equipment firm, with a current market capitalisation of ₹8,680 crore, have risen 26% year to date, compared with an 11% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week low of ₹ 170.55 on 2 March this year, followed by a 52-week high of ₹313 on 29 April.

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