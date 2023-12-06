Smallcap stock gains over 6% to hit 52-week high after firm receives govt compensation order; do you own?
The company said it would receive ₹352.9 crore in compensation from the coal ministry for its subsidiary Utkal Coal Ltd. The compensation towards valuation of Mine Infrastructure is under progress, according to Indian Metals.
Shares of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd gained over 6 per cent to hit its 52-week high-mark of ₹572 apiece on the BSE, as the leading ferro chrome producer received its final compensation order worth over ₹350 crore from the Coal Ministry on Wednesday, December 6.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started