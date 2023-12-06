comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Smallcap stock gains over 6% to hit 52-week high after firm receives govt compensation order; do you own?
Back Back

Smallcap stock gains over 6% to hit 52-week high after firm receives govt compensation order; do you own?

 Nikita Prasad

The company said it would receive ₹352.9 crore in compensation from the coal ministry for its subsidiary Utkal Coal Ltd. The compensation towards valuation of Mine Infrastructure is under progress, according to Indian Metals.

Indian Metals shares hit 52-week high-mark on December 6Premium
Indian Metals shares hit 52-week high-mark on December 6

Shares of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd gained over 6 per cent to hit its 52-week high-mark of 572 apiece on the BSE, as the leading ferro chrome producer received its final compensation order worth over 350 crore from the Coal Ministry on Wednesday, December 6. 

On Wednesday, shares of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd opened at 539.00 and gained 6.12 per cent to hit its 52-week high-mark of 572, against a previous close of 528.65 on the BSE.

The company said it would receive 352.9 crore in compensation from the coal ministry for its subsidiary Utkal Coal Ltd. The compensation towards valuation of Mine Infrastructure is under progress, according to Indian Metals.

‘’Ministry of Coal, Government of India vide its Final Compensation Order dated December 5, 2023 has determined the valuation of compensation of free hold and lease hold land pertaining to Utkal 'C' Coal Mines at INR 3,52,89,70,761/- (Rupees three hundred fifty two crore eighty nine lakh seventy thousand seven hundred sixty one only) payable to Company's subsidiary viz Utkal Coal Limited (UCL),'' said Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 05:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App