Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Smallcap stock gains over 6% to hit 52-week high after firm receives govt compensation order; do you own?

Smallcap stock gains over 6% to hit 52-week high after firm receives govt compensation order; do you own?

Nikita Prasad

  • The company said it would receive 352.9 crore in compensation from the coal ministry for its subsidiary Utkal Coal Ltd. The compensation towards valuation of Mine Infrastructure is under progress, according to Indian Metals.

Indian Metals shares hit 52-week high-mark on December 6

Shares of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd gained over 6 per cent to hit its 52-week high-mark of 572 apiece on the BSE, as the leading ferro chrome producer received its final compensation order worth over 350 crore from the Coal Ministry on Wednesday, December 6.

On Wednesday, shares of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd opened at 539.00 and gained 6.12 per cent to hit its 52-week high-mark of 572, against a previous close of 528.65 on the BSE.

The company said it would receive 352.9 crore in compensation from the coal ministry for its subsidiary Utkal Coal Ltd. The compensation towards valuation of Mine Infrastructure is under progress, according to Indian Metals.

‘’Ministry of Coal, Government of India vide its Final Compensation Order dated December 5, 2023 has determined the valuation of compensation of free hold and lease hold land pertaining to Utkal Coal Mines at INR 3,52,89,70,761/- payable to Company's subsidiary viz Utkal Coal Limited (UCL),'' said Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

‘’Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) the successful allottee has paid INR 1,31,52,57,422/- as fixed cost for land to Nominated Authority and it is directed to M/s JSPL to deposit incremental fixed cost of INR 2,21,37,13,339/- in the designated account of Ministry of Coal, within seven days of receipt of this order,'' the company added in its exchange filing.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
