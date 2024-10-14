Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering share price jumps over 3% after ₹186 crore order win

Gensol Engineering's shares rose over 3% after securing a 186 crore rooftop solar project in Dubai, set to be executed over 20 months. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 58% in Q2FY25, driven by a strong order book of 9,055 crore.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Trade Now
Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering share price jumps over 3% after <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>186 crore order win
Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering share price jumps over 3% after ₹186 crore order win

Small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap stock Gensol Engineering jumped over 3 per cent on Monday, October 14 after the company said it has secured an order worth 186 crore for a rooftop solar project in Dubai.

Gensol Engineering said the order was awarded by a leading company from UAE for the design, construction, and long-term operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for the engineering facilities of an aviation company in Dubai.

With a total installed capacity of 23,178 kWp (23 MWp), the contract is valued at 186 crore (AED 81.6 million) plus taxes, and is set to be executed over a period of 20 months.

Also Read | Up 250% YTD! This multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 5th straight session

Following this announcement, Gensol Engineering share price surged to the day’s high of 854.90, a rise of 3.41 per cent over its previous close of 826.65. The stock had opened at 839.95 today.

The stock is trading 38 per cent lower from its 52-week high of 1,377.10, touched on February 20. Meanwhile, the stock has risen 19 per cent from its 52-week low of 72 scaled on December 11. In the last one year, the small-cap stock has risen just 7 per cent.

Gensol Engineering Order Book Details

The renewable energy company focussed on solar EPC services last week announced that its solar EPC order book stands at 4,097 crore as of September 30, representing 1.5 GW of orders.

Gensol Engineering’s solar order book includes projects from both public and private clients. The timeline for the execution of these projects ranges from 12 to 18 months.

Gensol Engineering’s overall order book as of September 30, 2024, stands at 9,055 crore, which includes projects from two other segments, viz battery energy storage system and solar power generation.

Also Read | Penny stock below ₹2: Standard Capital share price jumps 8%. Details here

On the back of this strong order book, the company recorded significant revenue from operations during the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2FY25). The company in a business update said its revenue increased to 314 crore in Q2FY25 from 199 crore in the same quarter last year, a rise of 58%.

“This financial performance of the company reflects robust and commendable growth trajectory. We continue to stand by our guidance of 2,000 crore topline for FY25 at the consolidated level, with H2 contributing the bulk of the revenue on the same lines as last year,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock Gensol Engineering share price jumps over 3% after ₹186 crore order win

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

158.45
01:19 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-2.25 (-1.4%)

Bandhan Bank share price

200.70
01:19 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-10.3 (-4.88%)

Wipro share price

549.10
01:19 PM | 14 OCT 2024
20.15 (3.81%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

163.15
01:19 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-0.05 (-0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,689.65
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
43.9 (2.67%)

National Aluminium Company share price

226.10
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
3.4 (1.53%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,209.30
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
68.15 (1.11%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,851.55
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
12 (0.65%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,178.45
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-393.9 (-8.61%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

352.00
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-19.1 (-5.15%)

Bandhan Bank share price

200.65
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-10.35 (-4.91%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,126.75
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
-57.5 (-4.86%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

388.75
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
27.75 (7.69%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,478.80
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
134.4 (5.73%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,999.15
01:08 PM | 14 OCT 2024
79.85 (4.16%)

Raymond share price

1,667.15
01:06 PM | 14 OCT 2024
64.25 (4.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.