Small-cap stock GPT Infraprojects share price gained as much as 9.69 per cent on NSE on Thursday's trading session after the company announced that it has bagged ₹481.11 crore order from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway Kolkata.

GPT Infraprojects shares touched an intraday high to ₹107.50 apiece on March 20. The scrip has ascended over 9 per cent in past five trading sessions.

“We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at ₹481.11 Crore on Thursday March 20, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Revealing the details of the order, the construction company said, “Construction of Important Bridge No. 57 over River Rupnarayan for Down and Middle Line (2x30.5m OWG + 7x91.4m OWG + 2x30.5m OWG) including viaduct on either approaches (11x30.5m Composite girder + 15x30.5m Composite Girder and Kolaghat Station on Elevated Platform No. 1 & 2, on diverted alignment on Howrah-Kharagpur route in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode."

GPT Infraprojects Q3 results highlights GPT Infraprojects posted 45.51 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹21.86 crore in December 2024, up from ₹15.02 crore in December 2023.

Net sales increased by 11.08 per cent to ₹273.36 crore in December 2024, compared to ₹246.08 crore in December 2023. EBITDA grew by 13.11 per cent to ₹35.89 crore in December 2024, compared to ₹31.73 crore in the previous year.

However, GPT Infra's EPS declined to ₹1.73 in December 2024 from ₹2.58 in December 2023.

The stock has been trending upward, recording gains for the past two consecutive days, resulting in a total increase of 3 per cent during this period. In terms of long-term performance, GPT Infraprojects has surged by an impressive 476.31 per cent over the past three years and an astounding 2531.45 per cent over the last five years.