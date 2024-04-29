Small-cap stock GRM Overseas jumps 9% after this order book update. Details here
GRM Overseas has received its first supply order worth ₹46.50 crore from the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources, Sultanate of Oman
Small-cap stock in focus: GRM Overseas shares are one of those small-cap stocks that have been in uptrend since early morning deals. GRM Overseas share price today opened upside at ₹143.40 per share on NSE and soon gathered upside momentum after the exchange filing news signaling a fresh order worth ₹46.50 crore. GRM Overseas share price continues to scale upside and touch an intraday high of ₹155.40 per share, logging an intraday gain of nearly 9 percent on Monday.
