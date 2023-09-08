GRM Overseas shares have been in uptrend for the last four sessions. After ending at ₹179.05 apiece levels on Monday this week, the small-cap stock has skyrocket to ₹231.35 per share levels on BSE, logging to the tune of 30 per cent in these four days. GRM Overseas share price today opened upside during early morning deals and went on to hit intraday high of ₹231.35 per share levels, logging intraday gain of around 4 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

GRM Overseas dividend history

the small-cap stock has a history of giving dividends at regular intervals. In the year 2022, this small-cap dividend stock traded ex-dividend on three occasions. On 3rd February 2022, this small-cap stock traded ex-dividend for payment of Re 12 per equity share interim dividend to the eligible shareholders. On 25th May 2022, GRM Overseas traded ex-dividend again for payment of ₹0.25 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. Likewise, the small-cap stock traded ex-dividend on 26th August 2022 for payment of ₹0.20 per share interim dividend to its shareholders.

Bonus shares, stock split history

In 2021, the small-cap stock traded ex-bonus and ex-split as well. On 15th July 2021, GRM Overseas shares traded ex-bonus for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio. This means two bonus shares were issued to eligible shareholders for holding one share of the company on record date. On 10th November 2021, this small-cap stock traded ex-split as company board had declared stock split in 1:5 ratio.

IEPF-backed stock

The small-cap stock is IEPF-backed share. According to shareholding pattern of GRM Overseas Ltd, IEPF holds 26,79,475 GRM OVerseas shares, which is 4.47 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In January to March 2023 quarter, Investor Education and Protection Fund or IEPF was owning 27,01,975 shares or 4.50 per cent stake in the company. This means, the central government's fund that aims to protect investors’ interests and promote awareness, booked partial profit in this small-cap stock during April to June quarter by offloading stake in the company by 0.03 per cent.

GRM Overseas shares are available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its market cap is ₹1,321 crore and its cuurrent trade volume on NSE is around 2.97 lakh and more than two hours of trade is still left in Friday session. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹498 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹159 per shaer.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.