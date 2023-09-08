Small-cap stock GRM Overseas rises 30% in four straight sessions. Do you own?2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Small-cap stock GRM Overseas has risen from around ₹179 to ₹231 apiece levels on BSE from Tuesday to Friday this week
GRM Overseas shares have been in uptrend for the last four sessions. After ending at ₹179.05 apiece levels on Monday this week, the small-cap stock has skyrocket to ₹231.35 per share levels on BSE, logging to the tune of 30 per cent in these four days. GRM Overseas share price today opened upside during early morning deals and went on to hit intraday high of ₹231.35 per share levels, logging intraday gain of around 4 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
