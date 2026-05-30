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Small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

GRM Overseas shares will be in focus after the company reported strong revenue growth but modest profitability for FY26, with a net profit of 74.34 crore. Despite margin pressure, the stock has shown long-term multibagger returns, appealing to investors.

Pranati Deva
Updated30 May 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Small-cap stock GRM Overseas to watch
Small-cap stock GRM Overseas to watch(Pexels)
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Small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap company GRM Overseas are likely to remain in focus on Monday, June 1, after the company reported its earnings for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The rice exporter and food products company delivered strong revenue growth during the March quarter, although profitability growth remained relatively modest and operating margins came under pressure due to rising costs.

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For the fourth quarter of FY26, GRM Overseas reported a consolidated net profit of 21.61 crore, registering a growth of 5.51% compared with 20.48 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The company's revenue performance was significantly stronger. Revenue from operations surged 104.94% year-on-year to 597.20 crore during the March quarter, compared with 290 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the sharp rise in revenue, operating profitability witnessed some pressure. EBITDA declined to 30 crore from 32.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. As a result, EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 5.00% from 11.20% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, indicating that costs increased at a faster pace than revenue growth.

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For the full financial year FY26, GRM Overseas reported a consolidated net profit of 74.34 crore, reflecting a growth of 21.39% over the previous financial year.

The company also posted healthy revenue growth during the year. Revenue from operations increased 31.22% year-on-year to 1,769.20 crore in FY26, highlighting continued demand for its products across domestic and international markets.

Stock Performance

Investors will also be tracking the stock's performance following the earnings announcement. Shares of GRM Overseas ended Friday's session 0.8% higher at 160.05 on the BSE.

While the small-cap stock has faced some pressure in the near term, declining 3% over the past one month, it has delivered positive returns over longer periods. The stock has gained 2.5% in the last six months and surged 58% over the past year.

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GRM Overseas has also generated substantial wealth for long-term investors. Over the last five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 167%.

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The company is engaged in the processing and sale of a range of agricultural products, including rice, almond kernels, paddy, wheat, clove and pista. GRM Overseas markets its products under well-known brands such as Kamdhenu and Chef.

In addition to its domestic presence, the company has a significant export business and supplies basmati rice to several international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Europe and other countries.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

GRM OverseasQ4 ResultsIndian Stock MarketSmallcap Stocks
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