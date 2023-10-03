Small-cap stock Hardwyn India Ltd jumps after forming new company. Details here
Small-cap stock under ₹50 witnessed buying interest during morning deals despite weak market sentiments on Tuesday
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Despite heavy sell off at Indian stock market, Hardwyn India shares have been able to attract buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. After gap up op[ening Hardwyn India share price today ascended to intraday high of ₹38.45 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 2 per cent rise against its Friday close of ₹37.70 apiece. Small-cap stock that traded ex-split in June 2023 for subdivision of stock in 1:10 ratio has remained under base building mode for the last one month, delivering zero return to its positional investors. However, the company attracted bulls' attention after announcement of forming a new company.
