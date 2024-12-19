Bonus shares 2024: Small-cap stock Hardwyn India fixed the record date for the issue of bonus shares to its investors, according to the company's exchange filing on Thursday, December 19.

The small-cap company with a share price of less than ₹50 announced that the record date for bonus share issue will be Friday, December 27.

“This is to inform that the company has fixed Friday, 27th December 2024 as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares,” according to the exchange filing.

Hardwyn India's shares closed flat at ₹29.14 in Thursday's trading session. The shares hit a high of ₹29.91 and a low of ₹28.69 in today's intraday trade. Earlier this year, on January 14, the stock hit its 52-week high of ₹51.77. The hardware manufacturer's shares hit their 52-week low of ₹26.10 on June 5, 2024.

Also Read | Banking to Pharma: Kotak Securities recommends four sectors to bet on in 2025

As of December 19, the market capitalisation (Mcap) of the company stood at ₹1,016.64 crore. In the last two weeks, on average, 1.03 lakh equity shares of the company were traded, according to BSE data.

About Hardwyn India Hardwyn India is a Delhi-based hardware manufacturing company that deals with architectural hardware and glass fittings.

The company caters to both residential and commercial structures, offering products such as door hardware, kitchen hardware, glass hardware, wardrobe hardware and furniture hardware, according to the company website.

According to the BSE data on company results, the firm's net profit for the July to September quarter rose 187 per cent to ₹3.88 crore, compared to ₹1.35 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Hardwyn's revenue rose 9.7 per cent to ₹39.87 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹36.34 crore in the same quarter a year ago.