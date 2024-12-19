Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock under 50 sets record date for issuance of bonus shares; check details

Anubhav Mukherjee

Small-cap stock under 50 set the record date of issuing bonus shares to investors on Thursday. The company witnessed a 187 per cent rise in net profit in the July to September quarter.

Small cap stock announced the issue of bonus shares on December 19.

Bonus shares 2024: Small-cap stock Hardwyn India fixed the record date for the issue of bonus shares to its investors, according to the company's exchange filing on Thursday, December 19.

The small-cap company with a share price of less than 50 announced that the record date for bonus share issue will be Friday, December 27.

“This is to inform that the company has fixed Friday, 27th December 2024 as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares," according to the exchange filing.

Hardwyn India's shares closed flat at 29.14 in Thursday's trading session. The shares hit a high of 29.91 and a low of 28.69 in today's intraday trade. Earlier this year, on January 14, the stock hit its 52-week high of 51.77. The hardware manufacturer's shares hit their 52-week low of 26.10 on June 5, 2024.

As of December 19, the market capitalisation (Mcap) of the company stood at 1,016.64 crore. In the last two weeks, on average, 1.03 lakh equity shares of the company were traded, according to BSE data.

About Hardwyn India

Hardwyn India is a Delhi-based hardware manufacturing company that deals with architectural hardware and glass fittings.

The company caters to both residential and commercial structures, offering products such as door hardware, kitchen hardware, glass hardware, wardrobe hardware and furniture hardware, according to the company website.

According to the BSE data on company results, the firm's net profit for the July to September quarter rose 187 per cent to 3.88 crore, compared to 1.35 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Hardwyn's revenue rose 9.7 per cent to 39.87 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 36.34 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
