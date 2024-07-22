Small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects to consider stock split this month. Shares hit upper circuit

Asit Manohar
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Stock split 2024: The small-cap stock has fixed the board meeting on 26th July 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for stock subdivision.
Stock split 2024: The board of directors of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has set a meeting date to consider and approve the proposal for a stock split. The company board has set a meeting date on 26th July 2024 to consider and approve the stock subdivision proposal. The small-cap company announced this in its exchange filing on Friday last week. Hence, the small-cap stock was in focus as the market was expected to read on the development. In this board meeting scheduled on 26th July 2024, the small-cap company would also consider the unaudited financial results for the April to June 2024 quarter.

As expected, Hazoor Multi Projects' share price today opened with an upside gap at 328 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of 342.75 apiece. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock locked in a 5 percent upper circuit.

Hazoor Multi Projects stock split 2024

The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the stock split proposal in an exchange filing on Friday, saying, “We wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26t July 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at C-45, Floor 4TH, Plot -210, C Wing, Mittal Tower, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021 inter alia, to consider the sub-division/spilt of the Equity shares of the Company.”

The small-cap company also informed the Indian exchanges that the board would discuss and approve the company's unaudited financial results for Q1FY25 in this board meeting scheduled for Friday this week. In this meeting, the company board will also fix the date, time, and venue of the 32.4 Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of the AGM.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on the BSE only. Its market capitalization is 347 crore, and its current trade volume on the BSE is 71,794. This small-cap stock's 52-week high is 454, and its 52-week low is 110. This will be the first time Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd shares will trade ex-split if approved.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

