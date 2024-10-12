Small-cap stock Hi-Tech Pipes that has surged 130% in one year completes ₹500 crore fundraise via QIP

  Small-cap stock: Hi-Tech Pipes, a small-cap stock that has surged 130% in the past year, has successfully raised ₹500 crore through a QIP

Shivangini
Updated12 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Muiltibagger stock: The QIP, which opened on October 7 and closed on October 11, saw the company allot 2,69,96,734 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>185.50 per share.
Muiltibagger stock: The QIP, which opened on October 7 and closed on October 11, saw the company allot 2,69,96,734 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹185.50 per share.(Photo: Pixabay)

Small-cap stock: Hi-Tech Pipes Limited, a small-cap company that has seen its stock price surged by around 130 per cent over the past year, has successfully raised 500.79 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The company made this announcement in a regulatory filing on October 11, 2024.

The QIP, which opened on October 7 and closed on October 11, saw the company allot 2,69,96,734 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of 185.50 per share. This price includes a premium of 184.50 per share and represents a discount of 4.86 per cent to the floor price determined by SEBI regulations.

Also Read | Companies News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Hi-Tech Pipes share price history

Hi-Tech Pipes share price has risen by 68 per cent on year-to-date (YTD) basis rising from a level of 119.45 to 201.60, as per BSE. On Friday, October 11, Hi-Tech Pipes ended trading at 201.25 per share, showing a decline. Hi-Tech Pipes share price has delivered an impressive 130 per cent return over the past year. Over the last two years, its value has jumped by 240 per cent.

In March 2023, the company implemented a stock split, reducing the face value of each equity share from 10 to 1, effectively converting one share into 10. As of October 11, Hi-Tech Pipes holds a market capitalization of 3,550.40 crore, based on BSE figures.

Also Read | Multibagger penny stock to consider bonus shares, stock split. Rises 140% in YTD

Arun Kumar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Hi-Tech Pipes, stated in the filing, "The Fund Raising Committee at its meeting held today, i.e., October 11, 2024, approved the issue and allotment of 2,69,96,734 Equity Shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers."

Following this allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased from 17.61 crore to 20.31 crore. The new shares will be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The QIP attracted a mix of domestic and foreign institutional investors. Notable domestic participants included Bandhan Mutual Fund, which was allotted 11.98 per cent of the total issue size, and Bank of India Mutual Fund. Foreign investors such as BOFA Securities Europe SA and Intuitive Alpha Investment Fund also participated significantly.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock Hi-Tech Pipes that has surged 130% in one year completes ₹500 crore fundraise via QIP

