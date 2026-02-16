Small-cap stock hits 52-week high after this strategic business update

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems shares rose by over 1.5% on Monday, February 16, reaching a 52-week high after the company revealed a strategic partnership with a cutting-edge farm automation technology firm, signifying its foray into IoT-driven smart irrigation and digital agriculture. R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems share price today at ₹115.60 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹116.61, and an intraday low of ₹115.30 apiece.

The company said that this initiative marks an important milestone in its shift towards growth driven by technology, the generation of recurring revenue, and the advancement into next-generation agriculture solutions.

Commenting on the development, Atharva Nivrutti Kedar, Managing Director, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited, said: “We remain deeply committed to continuously strengthening our capabilities and building the next phase of the Company through innovation, technology adoption, and long-term strategic initiatives. Our entry into smart irrigation automation reflects our proactive approach to staying ahead of industry trends and delivering future-ready solutions for the agriculture sector.

We believe such initiatives will enhance customer value, strengthen our market position, and support sustainable, long-term growth while keeping the Company at the forefront of evolving agricultural technologies."

The company in its exchange filing stated that the partnership complements India's strategic goals regarding water conservation, the adoption of renewable energy, enhancement of farmer incomes, and advancements in digital agriculture.

In the short term, growth is projected to accelerate, bolstered by government subsidies, an increase in the use of solar-powered pumps, heightened awareness among farmers, and a rising demand for greenhouse and polyhouse cultivation.

Over the medium term, the industry is likely to experience the incorporation of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and precision agriculture technologies, gradually transitioning into all-encompassing digital farm management systems.

In the long term, smart irrigation is anticipated to be a common agricultural practice, with ongoing policy support and climate-related demand consistently fueling structural growth in the sector.

Financials Engaged in India's rapidly expanding micro-irrigation industry, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing emphasis on water conservation, innovative farming methodologies, and ongoing investments in agricultural infrastructure.

In FY25, the company achieved operational revenue of ₹13,119.10 lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹3,590.90 lakhs reflecting a margin of 27.37%, and a PAT of ₹2,407.97 lakhs, resulting in a PAT margin of 18.35%.

Company Details R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is a prominent Indian producer of micro-irrigation solutions, featuring a varied range of products that includes drip irrigation systems, sprinkler systems, pipes, and filtration equipment.

The company has three fully automated manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 22,000 metric tonnes annually, strategically situated in Nashik, Maharashtra, which helps optimise operations and reduce costs.

R M Drip boasts a robust presence across more than 10 states in India, supported by over 1,000 dealer and retail locations, in addition to six company-owned stores. It is the leading market player in Maharashtra.