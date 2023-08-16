Small-cap stock hits life-time high on NSE after Q1 results 2023. Do you own?2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Small-cap stock surges on strong Q1 results, with revenue up 47% YoY and EBIDTA up 179% YoY.
Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering has been in uptrend since early morning deals. The engineering stock opened higher today at ₹1,850 apiece levels on NSE and went on to climb a new peak of ₹1,899 per share levels on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. The small-cap company had declared Q1 results 2023 on Monday after the market hours.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started