Small-cap stock Gensol Engineering has been in uptrend since early morning deals. The engineering stock opened higher today at ₹1,850 apiece levels on NSE and went on to climb a new peak of ₹1,899 per share levels on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. The small-cap company had declared Q1 results 2023 on Monday after the market hours.

Gensol Engineering Q1 results 2023

In Q1FY24, the engineering company reported revenue at ₹151.7 crore, logging 47 per cent YoY rise against net revenue of ₹102.9 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Company's EBIDTA for April to June 2023 quarter stood at ₹43.7 crore, which is whopping 179 per cent higher from its Q1FY23 EBIDTA of ₹15.7 crore. The small-cap company has manged to improve its EBIDTA margins in recently ended first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 as well. As per the Q1 results of the company for FY24, which is available in exchange filing, EBITDA margin of the company for Q1FY24 is at 28.8 per cent, up by 13.62 per cent YoY from 15.2 per cent in Q1FY23.

PBT for Q1FY24 is at ₹14.5 crore, up by 48 per cent YoY from ₹9.8 crore in Q1FY23. PBT Margin for Q1FY24 stands at ₹10.2 crore, up by 2bps YoY from ₹10 crore in Q1FY23. Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q1FY24 is reported at ₹10.2 crore, up by 2 per cent YoY from ₹10 crore in Q1FY23.

Gensol Engineering share price history

The small-cap stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. On BSE, this small-cap stock has delivered YTD return of over 80 per cent whereas in last one year, it has surged from around ₹1,305 to ₹1,897 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent appreciation in this time. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors. However, in last two years, this stock has risen from around ₹60 to ₹1,899 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 3,300 per cent in this time.

Current market cap of the stock is ₹2,264 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is 52,348 and around two and half hour of trade is still left in stock market today. This multibagger stock has touched 52-week high of ₹1,899 apiece on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹1,310.25 per share on NSE.

