Small-cap stock hits life-time high on NSE after Q1 results 2023. Do you own?

Gensol Engineering Q1 results 2023

In Q1FY24, the engineering company reported revenue at ₹151.7 crore, logging 47 per cent YoY rise against net revenue of ₹102.9 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Company's EBIDTA for April to June 2023 quarter stood at ₹43.7 crore, which is whopping 179 per cent higher from its Q1FY23 EBIDTA of ₹15.7 crore. The small-cap company has manged to improve its EBIDTA margins in recently ended first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 as well. As per the Q1 results of the company for FY24, which is available in exchange filing, EBITDA margin of the company for Q1FY24 is at 28.8 per cent, up by 13.62 per cent YoY from 15.2 per cent in Q1FY23.