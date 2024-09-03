Small-cap stock hits record high, touching upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal’s fresh stake buying

Concord Control Systems hit a record high of 1,870.40 after announcing a preferential issue of 3,18,472 shares, including to ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Asha Mukul Agrawal.

Nishant Kumar
Updated3 Sep 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Trade Now
Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal’s stake buying(Agencies)

Small-cap stock Concord Control Systems surged to its 5 per cent upper circuit to reach a record high of 1,870.40 in intraday trading on the BSE on Tuesday, September 3, a day after the company announced its board of directors had approved a proposal to issue 3,18,472 equity shares to the public (non-promoter) category on a preferential basis. Among the proposed allottees of shares are ace investors Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia and Asha Mukul Agrawal (Mukul Agrawal's wife).

According to the exchange filing, the company's board approved the preferential issue of 3,18,472 fully paid-up shares of the face value of 10 each at the issue price of 1,570, including a security premium of 1,560, aggregating up to 50 crore.

Also Read | Multibagger Man Industries share price: Buy or Sell this Ashish Kacholia stock?

Shares of the company opened at their 5 per cent upper circuit of 1,870.40 on Tuesday and remained locked at that level.

Apart from Kacholia and Agrawal, the company issued shares to two other non-promoter entities, Opuleny Advisors and Consultants LLP and Everest Finance & Investment Co.

As per the exchange filing, the stakes of the four proposed allottees after the issuance will be as follows:

1. Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has been offered 76,433 shares or a 1.21 per cent stake.

2. Opuleny Advisors and Consultants LLP has been offered 70,064 shares or a 1.11 per cent stake.

3. Asha Mukul Agrawal has been offered 95,542 shares or a 1.52 per cent stake.

4. Everest Finance & Investment Co. has been offered 76,433 shares or a 1.21 per cent stake.

Overall, the company has offered a 5.05 per cent stake to these non-promoter entities for 50,00,01,040.

Also Read | Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries approves floor price for QIP

Concord Control Systems' shareholding pattern

The March quarter shareholding data of Concord Control Systems shows Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 2,40,000 shares or 4.01 per cent stake in the company. The fresh allotment of shares has been made to his wife Asha Mukul Agrawal.

On the other hand, Ashish Kacholia's name does not appear in the March-quarter shareholding data. However, it is not clear whether this is the first time Kacholia will hold the company's shares, as exchange rules say companies need not reveal the names of shareholders if their stake is less than a per cent. So, there are two possibilities- either Kacholia had a stake of less than 1 per cent in the company, or this is the first time he will hold company shares.

Also Read | Rekha Jhunjhunwala keeps faith in Canara Bank shares. Should you buy?

Concord Control Systems share price trend

Shares of Concord Control Systems have seen a solid uptrend over the last year. The stock has surged nearly 300 per cent in the last one year. The stock hit its 52-week low of 470 a year ago on September 4, 2023. At the current market price of 1,870.40, it has surged 298 per cent from its 52-week low.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5.8 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
57.5

2 of 7Read Full Story
22

3 of 7Read Full Story
378,841

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹515 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
7.4%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock hits record high, touching upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal’s fresh stake buying

Most Active Stocks

Au Small Finance Bank

682.80
02:21 PM | 3 SEP 2024
1.8 (0.26%)

Bharat Electronics

297.60
02:22 PM | 3 SEP 2024
0.7 (0.24%)

Vedanta

464.90
02:21 PM | 3 SEP 2024
1.6 (0.35%)

Wipro

538.75
02:21 PM | 3 SEP 2024
6.6 (1.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,665.60
02:09 PM | 3 SEP 2024
207.5 (8.44%)

Godrej Industries

1,140.60
02:10 PM | 3 SEP 2024
79.8 (7.52%)

Quess Corp

828.10
02:10 PM | 3 SEP 2024
56.7 (7.35%)

JM Financial

115.75
02:10 PM | 3 SEP 2024
7.6 (7.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue