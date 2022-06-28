Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after preferential share announcement2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:38 AM IST
- NSE listed small-cap stock hit upper circuit on Monday after an upside opening
Priti International Limited is a small-cap company which ended with a market cap of ₹122 crore on Monday session. The company has recently announced preferential issue that probably has boosted the morale of market investors. The furniture company announced 30,11,000 warrants convertible into 30,11,000 equity shares of ₹10 each on preferential basis. The company informed about the approval of preferential issues to the NSE on 24th June 2022 and the stock hit upper circuit on Monday.