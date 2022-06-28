Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after preferential share announcement

Informing about the preferential issue to NSE, Priti International Limited said, "This s is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 June, 2022 has, inter alia, approved issue of 30,11,000 warrants convertible into 30,11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis, to promoter/promoter group and others (i.e. personal entities not forming part of the promoter and promoter group), in compliance with applicable provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, as amended subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approval as may be required."