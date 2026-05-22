Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after Q4 results 2026

Shares of HRS Aluglaze, an Ahmedabad-based company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, closed 6% higher at ₹239 apiece on BSE in Friday’s trade, May 22, after the company reported a strong consolidated financial performance for the half-year and full year ended March 31, 2026.
During H2 FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹41.20 crore, registering a growth of 89.25% compared to ₹21.77 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated EBITDA for H2 FY26 stood at ₹9.79 crore, compared with ₹3.80 crore in H2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 157.63%.
Consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹5.68 crore, compared with ₹1.38 crore in H2 FY25, registering a sharp growth of 311.59% YoY. The strong performance was driven by healthy execution across projects and steady demand in its core business segments.
The company also delivered healthy growth in its full-year financial performance for FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹67.53 crore, compared with ₹42.11 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 60.36% year-over-year.
Consolidated EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹18.26 crore, against ₹10.74 crore in the previous year, reflecting a growth of 70.02%. Consolidated profit after tax increased to ₹10.21 crore in FY26 from ₹5.14 crore reported in FY25, marking a growth of 98.56% YoY.
The company said it continued to witness strong momentum during the year, supported by timely execution and delivery of projects across its order book.
Commenting on the performance, Rupesh Shah, Managing Director of HRS Aluglaze Ltd., said, “FY26 has been a strong year for HRS Aluglaze as we continued to strengthen our execution capabilities and expand our business operations.”
“During the year, we secured multiple new orders across residential, commercial, and industrial projects, which reflects growing client confidence in our capabilities and delivery standards. We also initiated the development of our new manufacturing facility at Rajoda, Ahmedabad, with an estimated investment of around ₹16 crore,” he further added.
Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems.
The company provides both standard and customised solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, along with material supply and procurement support.
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