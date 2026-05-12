Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after Q4 results 2026

Multibagger small-cap stock A-1 Limited hit the 5% upper circuit limit in Tuesday’s trade on May 12, reaching the day’s high of ₹10.26 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter performance.

For Q4 FY26 ended March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.36 crore, registering a sharp 417.11% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to a consolidated net profit of ₹0.84 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On the top line, consolidated revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹145.27 crore, reflecting a 32.51% YoY growth compared to ₹109.62 crore reported in Q4 FY25. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹7.21 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 4.97%, registering a growth of 191.89% compared to EBITDA of ₹2.47 crore and a margin of 2.25% in Q4 FY25.

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For FY26, ending March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.99 crore, marking a 64.12% YoY growth compared to ₹3.65 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹342.91 crore, reflecting a 3.44% YoY increase from ₹331.49 crore reported in FY25.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹12.60 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 3.67%, registering a growth of 23.07% compared to EBITDA of ₹10.23 crore and a margin of 3.09% in FY25.

The company recently announced a significant milestone in its operational journey, with over 90% of its fleet now debt-free. The company said it remains on track to fully repay all outstanding vehicle-related liabilities by October 2026, transitioning to a fully owned, debt-free fleet.

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“This strategic move reinforces A-1 Ltd.'s strong balance sheet and enhances financial flexibility, positioning the company for sustainable growth while improving return ratios. A debt-free fleet not only reduces finance costs but also strengthens operational efficiency and long-term profitability,” the company said in its press release.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Harshadkumar Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of A-1 Limited, said, “We are pleased with our performance during FY26, where the company delivered healthy growth in profitability supported by improved operational efficiencies and higher business volumes. The strong performance during Q4 FY26 reflects the momentum across our core business segments, supported by better execution, stronger business volumes, and continued expansion across key markets. We remain focused on building a scalable and diversified business model while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

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Strategic expansion aimed at improving operational efficiency In line with its growth strategy, the company said it is further augmenting its logistics capabilities by adding 10 multi-axle tankers to its existing fleet. “With this expansion, the company’s total owned fleet will increase to 71 vehicles, enabling it to better cater to rising customer demand and ensure timely deliveries across markets. The enhanced fleet size is expected to reduce dependency on third-party transporters, improve turnaround times, and optimise logistics costs,” the company said.

During the fiscal year, the company strengthened its growth pipeline through multiple strategic initiatives, including a tri-party concentrated nitric acid supply arrangement for 10,000 metric tonnes with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals and Solar Industries India; a ₹127.50 crore industrial urea supply order; and expansion into the electric mobility segment through increasing its stake in A-1 Sureja Industries to 51%.

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The company also completed key corporate actions, including a 3:1 bonus issue, a 10:1 stock split, and an increase in authorized share capital to support future growth initiatives, according to its press release.

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