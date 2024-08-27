Hello User
Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after updating on ₹100 crore order from Reliance Industries

Small-cap stock hits upper circuit after updating on ₹100 crore order from Reliance Industries

Asit Manohar

  • The small-cap stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four straight sessions

The small-caps tock came under the radar when the company informed us about the discussion with Reliance Industries for a 100 order.

Stock market today: Pradhin share price has been on an uptrend for the last few months. The BSE-listed stock has been touching the upper circuit for the last four sessions despite giving its shareholders over 50 per cent return. Pradhin's share price today opened with an upside gap at 60.95 apiece and touched a 5 per cent upper circuit immediately after the opening bell.

The micro-cap stock with a market cap of 22 crore has been hitting the upper circuit since Thursday last week. The stock was under the radar of Dalal Street observers as the iron and steel products company informed the Indian stock market bourses about the ongoing discussion about the significant 100 crore order from Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries news

Pritika informed the BSE about the discussion for a 100 order from Reliance Industries, saying, "We are pleased to inform our esteemed shareholders and the general public that Pradhin Ltd. ("the Company") has strategically diversified its business operations by venturing into the Steel and Real Estate sectors. This move aligns with our long-term vision of expanding our footprint in high-growth industries and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities. As part of this new venture, the Company is in advanced discussions with Reliance Industries Ltd., one of India's largest conglomerates, to secure a significant order. The order, estimated to be worth up to INR 1 Billion ( 100 Crores), involves the supply of Fe 600 grade TMT Bars and Beams to Reliance Industries' Jamnagar facility."

Pradhin share price history

Pradhin share price has remained an ideal buy-on-dips stock after ushering in August 2024. The micro-cap stock bottomed out at 38.60 apiece at the end of July 2024, and today, it climbed to a new 52-week high of 60.95 apiece on the BSE. While climbing to this new 52-week peak, the small-cap stock surged more than 50 per cent in one month.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on the BSE only. Its current trade volume on the BSE is more than 3.92 lakh, and around three hours of trade are still left on Tuesday. The market cap of this small-cap stock is 22 crore. Its 52-week high is 60.95, which it climbed today, while its 52-week low is 33.03 per share.

