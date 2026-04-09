Small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

HRS Aluglaze share price reached the 5% upper circuit limit on Thursday, April 9, following the company’s announcement of acquiring several substantial orders amounting to ₹26.94 crores from seven different clients, representing a notable advancement for the aluminum fabrication business.
These orders were communicated in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and are expected to be fulfilled within the upcoming 3 to 12 months.
The firm has obtained a varied range of contracts across several aluminium fabrication sectors, demonstrating its effective execution capabilities and extensive market reach. Its largest contract, valued at ₹10.19 crore, originates from Safal Goyal Realty LLP and includes aluminium windows, pipe fins, glass railings, casement windows, vents, and aluminium railings.
Following this is a ₹7.23 crore contract with KEC International for aluminium composite cladding sheets, and a ₹6.59 crore agreement with Aaryan Build Projects LLP for the fabrication and installation of windows.
Additional orders include ₹1.57 crore from Pinnacle Solutions for doors and windows work, ₹98.89 lakh from PSP Projects Limited for aluminium windows, ventilation, and façade work, and ₹30.04 lakh from PSP Projects & Proactive Construction for similar services.
A smaller order worth ₹5.97 lakh from Shiv Infrastructure involves aluminium façade work. Overall, the order book highlights the company’s strong foothold across varied construction and façade solutions.
The majority of projects are set to be finished by September 30, 2026, with one notable exception. The Shiv Infrastructure project has a sooner deadline of April 30, 2026. All order amounts are stated without GST, ensuring clear financial clarity for stakeholders.
HRS Aluglaze undertakes façade and glazing projects for builders, corporations, and institutions, providing aluminium structures, doors, windows, and curtain wall systems. The company's projects can be seen in commercial complexes, IT parks, and upscale real estate developments, mainly in the Gujarat region and its surroundings.
HRS Aluglaze share price today opened at in intraday low of ₹264 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹264.05 per share.
Shares of HRS Aluglaze have delivered a strong performance across multiple timeframes, reflecting sustained investor interest. The stock has gained nearly 10% over the past one week, indicating positive short-term momentum, although it saw a brief correction of about 5% over the last two weeks.
Over a one-month period, the stock is up more than 5%, while the three-month performance stands out with a sharp rally of over 60%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged nearly 74%, highlighting a robust uptrend and strong underlying sentiment.
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