Small-cap stock hits upper circuit for 17th day in a row; do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published10 Sep 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit

Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail share price opened at 24.59 on the NSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail Solutions share price was flat compared to Tuesday's closing price of 24.59. Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of 25.81, which meant gains of almost 5% during the intraday trade on Wednesday. Since the level of RS 24.59 also happened to be the upper price band of Osia Hyper Retail share price, hence the Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail was locked in the upper circuit.

Notably the Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail was locked in the upper circuit for 17th day in a row. Osia Hyper Retail Share price had dipped to 52 week low to 11.31 on 14 August from highs of 50.45 seen in the end September. However the small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail share price after closing at 11.31 level on 14 August, has thereafter been rising regularly to hit upper circuits and Small-cap stock has seen its share price more than double.

Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail -Key developments

Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail on 23 August had intimated about raising funds through QIP. The board of Osia Hyper Retail approved Issue of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP’) for an aggregate amount up to Rs.200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crores only)(inclusive of such premium) subject to the receipt of approval of the Members of the Company.

Osia Hyper Retail on Tuesday, 9 September 2025 also has intimated the exchanges about the annual General meeting of the companys. As per the release the The 12th Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Osia Hyper Retail is a growing supermarket chain that prioritises value retailing. The company launched its first outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2014, under the name "Osia Hypermart." It operates on a similar economic model as several other retail showroom chains.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

