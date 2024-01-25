Small-cap stock hits upper circuit. Jumps 175% in one year
Multibagger small-cap stock has delivered 900% return in the last five years
Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street, which has given stellar returns to its shareholders in the last one year. This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in this time. However, the small-cap stock is still giving strong upside movement despite high volatility in frontline stocks. Paramount Communications share price today opened upside and went on to touch a 5 per cent upper circuit within a few minutes of the opening bell.
