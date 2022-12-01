Small-cap stock hits upper circuit on 10th day in a row. Board to consider stock split soon6 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- Small-cap company is going to consider stock split in its board meeting scheduled on 16th December 2022
Stock split 2022: .mall-cap stock Shree Securities has been hitting upper circuit for the last 10 straight sessions as the stock has been in uptrend for more than a month. After closing at ₹18.20 apiece levels on 17th November 2022, this small-cap stock has been finding no buyers since then on a continuous basis. The stock is in news these days as board of directors of the company are going to consider stock split in their scheduled meeting on 16th December 2022.