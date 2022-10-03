Small-cap stock hits upper circuit on second successive day after coming out of GSM framework2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Small-cap financial stock re-listed on Friday after coming out of stage 3 GMSM framework
After coming out of stage-3 GSM framework, Shree Securities share has been hitting upper circuit for last two straight sessions. The small-cap stock started trading on BSE again from Friday last week. Shree Securities share price today opened upside and went to hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of opening bell and made its intraday high of ₹24.45 apiece.