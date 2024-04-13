Small-cap stock in focus: Hazoor Multi Projects declares ₹486 crore fundraise on preferential basis
Small-cap stock in focus: The company board has declared the issuance of up to 1.62 crore warrants at ₹300 apiece
Small-cap stock in focus: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited will be in focus on Monday as the company board has declared raising of funds to the tune of ₹486 crore. The company board took this decision in its meeting on Friday and the above-said funds would be raised via the issuance of 1.62 crore warrants convertible into an equal number of equity shares on a preferential basis. The preferential issue has been offered for ₹300 per share. Hazoor Multi Projects share price ended on Friday at ₹389 apiece, which means the offer has been made at a discount of nearly 30 percent.
