Small-cap stock inches close to 52-week high despite stock market crash

Small-cap stock Cash Ur Drive witnessed strong buying action in intraday deals on Friday, 29 May, defying the broader market slump as it edged closer to its 52-week high level touched nearly six months back.

Cash Ur Drive share price rose to the day's high of ₹160.90 on the NSE today, up almost 3% from its last closing price. With today's rise, the stock was within arm's reach of its 52-week high of ₹166.50 touched on 28 November last year. Meanwhile, it hit a 52-week low of ₹84.95 on 30 March but trades 89% above this level in just two months.

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The rise in the stock comes even as the broader market witnessed a massive selling pressure, especially towards the fag end of the trading session. Investors likely booked profit ahead of the weekend as they await details of the US-Iran peace deal.

Losses swelled as index provider MSCI's May index rejig came into effect. While India enjoyed a surge in its weight in the MSCI EM index between 2020 and 2024, rising to about 20% in July 2024, it is expected to come down to 11.2% after the latest MSCI rebalancing, as per IIFL Capital, stated a Reuters report.

The Nifty 50 index fell 1.5% to 23,547.75, recording a monthly loss of nearly 2%.

Cash Ur Drive earnings update Cash Ur Drive shares reacted to the company's earnings announcement late last night, wherein it posted a sharp 94.50% year-on-year (YoY) jump in the standalone net profit for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to ₹29.40 crore.

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Its revenue jumped 34% YoY to ₹187 crore and EBITDA recorded a 59% rise to ₹33.5 crore. Margins remained robust at 17.98%, up 285 basis points on a YoY basis.

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "FY26 has been a transformational year for Cash Ur Drive, marked by strong financial performance, strategic expansion, and the successful execution of our long-term growth vision. Our ability to deliver healthy growth in Total Income, EBITDA and Profit reflects the strength of our business model, the increasing relevance of transit and outdoor media, and our disciplined focus on profitable growth. The expansion in margins demonstrates the scalability of our platform and our commitment to driving operating efficiencies while continuing to invest for the future."

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Cash Ur Drive share price trend Cash Ur Drive stock listed on the NSE Emerge platform on 7 August 2025. In the near term, the stock performance is strong, as it jumped 12% in a month and 17% on a year-to-date basis.

The SME stock settled at ₹156.65 today, up 0.32%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.