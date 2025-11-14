Small-cap stock Integrated Industries hits upper circuit for second day in a row after strong Q2 results

Integrated Industries share price has fallen over 7% in a month and nearly 35% in a year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Nov 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Small-cap stock Integrated Industries hits upper circuit for second day in a row after strong Q2 results.
Small-cap stock Integrated Industries hits upper circuit for second day in a row after strong Q2 results.

Small-cap stock: Integrated Industries share price surged as much as 5% to 25.36 apiece, hitting the upper circuit for the second consecutive day on Friday, November 14. The small-cap stock rallied after the company posted robust financial results for the September quarter on Thursday.

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in the near term. Integrated Industries share price has fallen over 7% in a month and nearly 35% in a year. However, the small-cap stock has proven to be a wealth-creating machine for its long-term investors by giving multibagger returns of whopping 50,620% in five years.

Also Read | Pine Labs shares extend gains, jump 28% over IPO price: Buy, sell or hold?

Integrated Industries Q2 results 2025

Integrated Industries posted exceptional financial results for Q2FY26 and H1FY26, highlighting its strong growth momentum supported by strategic investments, on Thursday.

In an exchange filing dated November 13, the company reported a 108% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 29.88 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, as compared to 14.40 crore same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations surged 54% to 286.46 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to 186.61 crore during the same quarter in the corresponding year.

Total expenses also saw a massive surge of 49% to 257.13 crore in the September quarter.

On a half-yearly basis, net sales rose sharply by 64% to 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to 54.66 crore in H1FY26 versus the previous year, highlighting the company’s strong operational performance and sustained market demand.

Also Read | Small-cap textile stock Vishal Fabrics jumps 8%; do you own?

Integrated Industries Ltd is a dynamic food sector company, dedicated to offering high-quality products driven by innovation and strategic expansion. With an emphasis on sustainability and growing its market presence, the company continues to strengthen its long-standing reputation for excellence.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Smallcap StocksMultibagger StockIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock Integrated Industries hits upper circuit for second day in a row after strong Q2 results
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.