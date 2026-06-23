Small-cap stock Interarch Building climbs over 3% after announcing new orders worth ₹375 crore in June; details here

Small-cap stock Interarch Building Solutions rose more than 3% in intraday deals on Tuesday, 23 June, after announcing new orders worth ₹375 crore in June. Interarch Building Solutions' share price opened at ₹1,909 against its previous close of ₹1,893.90 and rose 3.22% to an intraday high of ₹1,954.80. Around 12:05 pm, the small-cap stock was 2.43% up at ₹1,940. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.54% down at 23,972 at that time.

Interarch Building Solutions reports order wins of ₹ 375 crore in June In an exchange filing on 23 June, Interarch Building Solutions announced it had secured new orders worth approximately ₹375 crore during June 2026, reflecting increasing demand for the company's integrated steel construction solutions across India's expanding industrial landscape.

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"We are pleased to witness strong business momentum with order inflows of approximately ₹375 crore during the month of June. These order wins reflect the continued confidence our customers place in Interarch's integrated capabilities across design, engineering, manufacturing, and project execution," said Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Solutions Limited.

"As investments in manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, Data centres and infrastructure continue to accelerate, we remain well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities while delivering world-class, sustainable, and efficient steel construction solutions," said Nanda.

The company said its new orders included a major contract worth ₹165 crore from the energy sector in Vadodara, along with multiple projects across the hydrocarbon, farm equipment, electrical products, renewable energy, and data centre industries, with delivery schedules ranging from 8 to 10 months.

Among the key projects secured in June are four large-scale industrial projects covering a plinth area of approximately 200,000 sq. m.

Interarch Building Solutions share price trend The small-cap stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,600 on 18 May this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,762.60 on 10 November last year.

year-to-date, Interarch Building shares are down nearly 16%, while over the last year, the stock has shed almost 10%.

However, in June so far, the stock has gained over 11%.