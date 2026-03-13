Small-cap stock rises 3% after order win, acquisition updates. Do you own?

JK Lakshmi Cement share price rallied nearly 3% in early trade on Friday after the company announced two updates regarding an order win and acquisition. The small-cap stock gained as much as 2.9% to ₹625.40 apiece on the BSE.

The surge in JK Lakshmi Cement share price comes amid sharp selling in the Indian stock market today. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading nearly a percent lower, extending losses from previous sessions, as surge in crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East continue to dent market sentiment.

JK Lakshmi Cement shared two updates on the stock exchanges. First regarding the company being declared as a preferred bidder for a project and second is regarding acquisition of a significant stake in NECEM Cements.

Order Win JK Lakshmi Cement said that it had participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam wherein the company was declared as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the mining lease for Juipahar New Umrangso Limestone Block (A and B), in the state.

The aforesaid Limestone Block (A and B) is spread over an area of 405 hectares, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing on March 12.

Acquisition of stake in NECEM Cements JK Lakshmi Cement also informed that its Committee of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, 12 March 2026, considered and approved the acquisition of 77.96% equity shareholding of NECEM Cements Ltd.

Pursuant to the approval, JK Lakshmi Cement has entered into Share Purchase Agreement with NECEM and its Promoters and other shareholders. The cost of acquisition is ₹19 crore, plus takeover of certain past liabilities.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is on or before 31 March 2026, the company added.

NECEM has about 150 Bigha of Council leased land with small township and Captive Mining Rights in Assam having limestone reserves of approx. 40 million tonnes. NECEM along with additional land adjacent to NECEM would be utilized for setting up a Clinkerisation Unit of 0.95 million tonnes and Cement Grinding Unit of 0.95 million tonnes, it said.

“Thus, acquisition of NECEM would accelerate the company’s vision journey of achieving 30 million tonnes and would enable the company to graduate to a Large Sized Cement Group. Further, the aforesaid acquisition would strengthen the company’s footprint in North East and limestone reserve will support the long term sustainability of the investment in North East,” said JK Lakshmi Cement.

JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Performance JK Lakshmi Cement share price has fallen 14% in one month and has declined 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap stock has dropped 32% in six months and has slipped 24% in two years. However, JK Lakshmi Cement share price has rallied 42% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, JK Lakshmi Cement share price was trading flat at ₹606.00 apiece on the BSE.

